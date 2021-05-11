Juventus reportedly offered Dybala for another European giant

As the season is reaching its conclusion, Paulo Dybala’s future at Juventus is still getting bleaker.

The Argentine was named as the best Serie A player for 2019/20, when he led his side to a ninth Scudetto title in a row.

Unfortunately for La Joya, the current campaign has proven to be a whole different story. The striker has missed most of the matches through injuries, and has struggled for fitness even when deemed available to play.

Moreover, the former Palermo man is nowhere near reaching an agreement with the club to renew his contract, as the two parties are yet to agree on a figure.

Therefore, the management seems to be eager to get rid of the player before his contract expires in the summer of 2022.

According to France Football via ilBianconero, the club’s hierarchy has offered Dybala’s services for Paris Saint Germain.

Although the French champions are often looking to bolster their rosters with the biggest stars on the planet, the source claims that they rejected the proposal.

The report explains that PSG have decided to maintain veteran winger Angel Di Maria, who is a left-footed player, just like the Juventus star.

Therefore, it is feared that the two Argentines could end up stepping on each others toes if being deployed within one formation.

Even if the Parisians truly did reject Dybala, they we can still expect Fabio Paratici and company to try and insert him in other transfer deals.