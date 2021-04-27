Juventus reportedly offering Napoli a swap deal for star midfielder

Juventus and Napoli have been fierce rivals on the pitch – as well as in the media – for several decades. But would the two sides be willing to put their differences aside and work together on the market.

According to Tele 7 Gold (via ilBianconero), the Bianconeri are interested in Piotr Zienlinski and are will willing to offer a lucrative deal to convince their Southern counterparts.

The Old Lady’s offer is reportedly consisted of 22 million euros, in addition to the services of Merih Demiral.

The latter has found very few playing time under Andrea Pirlo, with Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt all being ahead of him in the pecking order.

On the other hand, the Polish midfielder has been a vital part for Gennaro Gattuso’s side, especially during the last few months.

The former Udinese man has so far contributed with 6 goals and 8 assists for the Partenopei in Serie A this term, mostly operating behind the lone striker.

Zielinski will turn 27 next May, and he could consider it as an opportunity to take the next step in his career.

However, the question remains whether or not Juventus would be willing to sacrifice Demiral so easily.

The Turkish international arrived to Turin in the summer of 2019, initially proving to be one of the most promising defenders in European football.

Nonetheless, the former Sassuolo man has been suffering from recurring injury problems, which prevented him from playing constantly.

The 22-year-old has only made 14 league appearances throughout the current campaign, including 10 starts.