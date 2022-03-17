Juventus reportedly on pole for Chelsea wantaway defender

As it’s always the case, a harsh defeat can serve as a stern reminder of the team’s weak points.

Therefore, the horrific late collapse on Wednesday definitely exposed more than one area that Juventus need to strengthen next summer. Otherwise, we can expect more letdowns in the coming seasons.

One of the departments that needs some bolstering is the defense, as we all saw how it easily collapsed in the final stages. It all started with a mistake from Daniele Rugani, but it surely didn’t end with him.

Unfortunately, the Bianconeri still can’t cope under the pressure of the big stage in the absence of Giorgio Chiellini’s leadership (and Leonardo Bonucci to a lesser degree).

Therefore, Juventus could end up snapping the services of one of the best available center back on the transfer market.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the Old Lady is in pole position to sign Antonio Rudiger.

The German center back is running on an expiring contract at Chelsea, and is likely to leave the Stamford Bridge by the end of the campaign.

The report adds the Bianconeri are preparing a contract worth 7 million euros per season as net wages.

The Italians would take advantage from the growth decree (related to players who comes from abroad) to pay 50% less on taxes affiliated with the player’s salary.

Rudiger already had an experience in Italy, as he played for Roma between 2015 and 2017.