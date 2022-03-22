Juventus reportedly reignite their interest in Euro 2020 winner

During the last decade or so, Sassuolo has been repeatedly launching the careers of young talents who went on to embark on new adventures.

But while players came and left the Mapei Stadium, Domenico Berardi somehow lingered in the small Emilian town – a scenario that had been unthinkable in the past.

The Italian rose to the scene in 2013, and his super hattrick against Milan even spelled the end of Max Allegri’s tenure at the San Siro.

For their part, Juventus used to own one half of the winger’s contract. But for one reason or another, they eventually sold their share to the Neroverdi in 2015.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are once again contemplating a move for Berardi.

At the age of 27, the Euro 2020 winner is now at the peak of his powers, and perhaps it’s finally the time to leave the nest.

The report believes that Juventus are willing to splash up to 30 million euros for player’s services, who can help the club adjusting to the post-Dybala era.

Although Milan are also in the hunt, the Turin-based club enjoy great relations with the Neroverdi.

This season, Berardi has been firing on all cylinders, contributing in 14 goals and as many assists in his 27 Serie A appearances thus far.

Juve FC say

While the player has his detractors, it’s incredibly difficult to argue against his figures. In 27 appearances, the talented Italian has directly contributed to 28 goals (either by scoring or providing the assist).

Now surely the likes of Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca are younger and more attractive prospects, but Berardi is arguably the one who’s fully-ready to make a switch towards a bigger club.