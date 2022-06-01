Juventus reportedly returning to FIFA video games

During the past few years, Juventus fans were disappointed by the exclusion of their beloved club from FIFA video games.

Instead, the Bianconeri were awkwardly named “Piemonte Calcio” by the game producers who were prohibited from using the club’s real name, or displaying its logo and kits.

That’s because the Italian giants had signed a deal with Konami back in 2019 which granted the Japanese company the exclusive rights to use the club’s name and brand in it’s own video game, Pro Evolution Soccer.

However, there appears to be some good news in store for Juventus supporters who are fond of e-sports.

According to Calcio.com via ilBianconero, Juventus will return to FIFA games later this year when FIFA 2023 comes out.

The source adds that the Old Lady wasn’t added to eFootball.pro tournament which is a competition for professional gamers organized by Konami (and containing the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Arsenal and Roma), which could be a further sign for the club’s imminent return to FIFA games.

Even though PES has its own loyal fanbase, FIFA remains the most popular football video game worldwide, hence, Juve’s return to the fold will undoubtedly rejoice a large section of the club’s fanbase who have been displeased with the “Piemonte Calcio” experience.