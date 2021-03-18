Juventus reportedly set price for their midfielder

Rodrigo Bentancur had been regarded as the future of the club during the recent years.

Last season, the former Boca Juniors man became the pillar in the middle of the park, even displacing the more experienced Miralem Pjanic at one point.

Nonetheless, the Uruguayan international is currently in the midst of a complicated campaign.

Although the number 30 had few decent performances, he has largely been inconsistent, and at times out of form.

Bentancur’s worst moment of the season – or more likely of his whole Juventus career – came within the opening minute against Porto.

The midfielder gifted Mehdi Taremi the easiest of goals during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The Uruguayan’s horrific back-pass towards his goalkeeper was one of the main reasons behind the Bianconeri’s disappointing elimination.

Therefore, it is no surprise to know that Bentancur is no longer considered as one of the untouchable players within Andrea Pirlo’s squad.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero), the club’s management are willing to listen to potential offers regarding their central midfielder.

The Old Lady has reportedly set its a price for the 23-year-old, and it is believed to be around 35 million euros.

The source adds that such a figure would help the club in rebuilding the midfield department, by signing some of their transfer targets.

Bentancur has so far made 22 Serie A appearances this term, and contributed in three assists.

The player had completed his move to Turin in 2017 for a transfer fee that was worth around 11 million pounds.