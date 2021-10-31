Juventus reportedly set their price for Kulusevski and McKennie

Last season, Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie were amongst the most exciting arrivals to land in Turin in order to bolster Andrea Pirlo’s squad.

The young men enjoyed a successful start to their stints at Juventus. The Swede even scored the first goal of the season for the Bianconeri on the opening day against Sampdoria.

Nonetheless, both players would later struggle for form and playing time throughout the rest of the campaign.

This season, McKennie and Kulusevski are trying to earn the trust of Max Allegri, but they’re yet to cement themselves as starters.

Therefore, the club could be open to selling the two young midfielders if they receive decent proposals.

According to JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have set their price for the Swedish attacker and the American midfielder.

Kulusevski would be available for 25 million euros, while Mckennie can leave for 18 millions.

Juve FC say

Amidst the current financial struggles, Juventus could be forced to sell some of their assets before they can pursue the new signings that they desperately need.

However, it should be noted that McKennie was purchased from Schalke for around 20 millions, while his current transfer value is estimated to be around 25 millions according to Transfermarkt.

On the other hand, Kulusevski was bought from Atalanta for 40 millions and his value his currently 35 millions.

While we’re not sure how credible this news report is, selling two young players on a loss could turn out to haunt the club in the future.