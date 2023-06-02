Juventus reportedly sets an ultimatum for Giuntoli

Juventus has been patiently anticipating the end of Cristiano Giuntoli’s contract at Napoli in the hopes of bringing him on board as their next sporting director.

Giuntoli has been instrumental in orchestrating some of the most successful transfers in Italian football. His contributions have played a significant role in Napoli’s triumph in the league this season.

Giuntoli is eager to make the move to Juventus as soon as possible. However, Napoli, reluctant to let him go, has been prolonging his departure by stalling negotiations.

While Juventus has been patiently waiting, there comes a point where they may grow frustrated and redirect their attention towards other potential candidates if Giuntoli’s move fails to materialise.

Journalist Paolo Bargiggia has now revealed how long Juve will wait for him before turning to an alternative. He says via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus will wait for Giuntoli for another ten days. If De Laurentiis continues to not release the director of the Scudetto [referring to Giuntoli], Manna will be promoted to the role.”.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli is our first choice and for good reason, but we cannot wait for him forever and must ensure we get a new sporting director soon so that we can start working on our summer transfers.