Juventus reportedly targeting Arsenal midfielder in exchange for Ramsey

After a series of negative statements towards the club, it’s clear that Aaron Ramsey no longer envisions a future for himself at Juventus.

The Wales international suffered from two underwhelming seasons in Turin, and reportedly feels some nostalgia for the past.

The former Cardiff City player spent eleven years at Arsenal, and still is fondly remembered by the club’s supporters.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juve are hoping to use their unwanted midfielder in an exchange deal with the Gunners.

The report believes that the Old Lady’s management is interested in the services of Thomas Partey, who had a tough first season in North London.

The former Atletico Madrid man was a pupil of Diego Simeone, but eventually opted to leave the Spanish capital in search for a new adventure in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, Arsenal’s current complicated state probably didn’t help, as the defensive midfielder struggled to adapt at his new club.

Whilst Juventus are reportedly hoping to reignite the career of the Ghana international, the source feels that a swap deal would be hard to reach for two major reasons.

Firstly, Ramsey currently earns 7 million euros as net wages in Turin, a figure that he struggled to justify throughout his time at the Allianz stadium, and his former club would be reluctant to offer him similar numbers.

Secondly, the Gunners paid 50 millions to complete Partey’s transfer last season, and they wouldn’t want to give up on their big investment after a lone year.