Joan Gonzalez left Barcelona for Lecce last season after being considered not good enough to break into the Catalans’ first team.

Lecce allowed him to continue development at their youth side before promoting him to their first team this season, a move that has proven smart.

He now challenges more experienced players for a spot on the team and Juventus has noticed him, which could see them make a move for him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri have an interest in the 20-year-old Spaniard and they could move for him in the summer.

Juve FC Says

We have some budding young midfielders on our books now, and Gonzalez could struggle to play if he joins us soon.

We signed the likes of Nicolo Rovella and cannot find space for him in our squad at the moment, which is a clear sign that Gonzalez will also struggle to play.

It makes little sense to sign him now when he has not even made up to 10 professional league appearances for Lecce yet.

However, if we allow him to spend more time and develop further, we will sign him as a more accomplished player within two seasons or less. Patience is key.