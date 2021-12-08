Juventus reportedly willing to terminate Ramsey’s contract amidst EPL interest

Since making the move to Turin, Aaron Ramsey has failed to replicate the form he displayed during his heyday at Arsenal.

The Welshman has been slotted in various playing positions by three successive Juventus managers, but the outcome has never been impressive.

This season, Max Allegri tried to reignite the 30-year-old’s playing career by fielding him as a Regista in the earlier stages of the season, but the experiment never took off.

Therefore, a divorce would be the best solution for both parties, as the player wants to find regular playing time and enjoy his football once again, while the club wishes to get rid of one of its highest earners.

In fact, the Bianconeri are so desperate to take Ramey’s salary off the wage bill, that they’re willing to rescind his contract and allow him to leave for free as told by Calciomercato.

The source explains that this solution would suit the player, as he’s in talks with Everton who are hoping to bring him back to the Premier League as early as January.

Rasmey’s contract expires in 18 months, and while one would feel that Juventus should try to forge some cash out of his sale, it appears that few are willing to splash for his services.

Moreover, the cost of keeping the midfielder puts the club in a weak spot, and the rest of the world know how desperate the Bianconeri are to offload the player.

If releasing the Wales international will allow Juventus to add a new midfielder, then let it be.