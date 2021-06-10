Juventus reportedly working on a swap deal with Arsenal

Amidst the current financial problems facing most of the top European clubs, swap deals have become a more common solution.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus and Arsenal are working on an exchange that would see Aaron Ramsey return to North London.

The Welshman spent eleven years with the Gunners before seeing out his contract and joining the Bianconeri as a free agent in 2019.

However, he has thus far failed to display his best form in Turin, and the return of Max Allegri for a second tenure could spell the end of his time at the club.

Nonetheless, the midfielder remains a popular figure amongst Arsenal fans, and they would largely welcome him back to the Emirates Stadium.

The source claims that Hector Bellerin would be the one to head in the opposite direction. The former Barcelona youth product has been an Arsenal player since 2011, but his development has stalled in the recent years.

The Spaniard has been linked with the Old Lady in the past, but it remains to be seen whether or not the management would be eager on adding another right-back to the fold.

Juan Cuadrado has been converted to a fullback in the last two seasons, whilst Danilo is a solid second option.

However, at 26-years-old, Bellerin offers a younger alternative to both, and a move away from the struggling Londoners could be exactly what he needs to reignite his career.