Juventus represented in FIFPRO World XI for men and women

On Monday night, FIFA FIFPRO handed their awards for the best performers in 2021.

For the second year in a row, Robert Lewandowski was crowned as the best footballer on the planet, which should be a decent consolation for the Bayern Munich bomber after missing out on the Ballon d’Or.

Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah completed the podium, but Juventus still took part in the celebration.

As told by the Bianconeri’s official website, Leonardo Bonucci was picked amongst the best eleven players in the world.

Moreover, Juventus Women star Barbara Bonansea was named in the best XI female formation.

The two stars were present at the Allianz Stadium to remotely receive their awards.

During 2021, Bonucci won three trophies between club and country. He lifted the Italian Super Cup and the Coppa Italia with Juventus, but more importantly, he led Italy towards Euro 2020 glory.

The defender is also joined by his compatriots Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jorginho in a 3-3-4 formation.

The Bianconeri defender lines up at the back alongside Ruben Neves and David Alaba, while N”Golo Kanté and Kevin De Bruyne complete the midfield.

As for the attack, Messi and Lewandowski are joined by Erling Halaad and Cristiano Ronaldo who spent the majority of the year as a Juventus player.