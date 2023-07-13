Last summer, Juventus signed Andrea Cambiaso from Genoa before immediately sending him on loan to Bologna.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a solid campaign at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium, sharpening his tools under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

The young fullback has now re-joined the Bianconeri for pre-season, but his time at Continassa could be brief, at least based on recent reports.

According to famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan are hoping to add Cambiaso to their ranks as an understudy to Theo Hernandez.

The source claims that the Bianconeri have placed a rather high valuation on the young Italian’s services. The management requested 25 million euros to part ways with the former Genoa man.

As Di Marzio explains, the Rossoneri are looking for a new left-back who can serve as second-fiddle to Hernandez.

The Frenchman is one of the best players in his position worldwide, but his replacement Fodé Ballo-Touré could leave this summer either towards Bologna or Nice.

The report adds that Milan have already initiated talks with Cambiaso’s agent. Tottenham Hotspur have also inquired about the Italy U21 starlet.

Last season, Cambiaso made 32 Serie A appearances for Bologna while contributing with three assists. He primarily plays as a left-back (or a left wingback), but his versatility allows him to play on the right flank.