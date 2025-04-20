Juventus have reportedly named their price for Nicolo Savona who has several suitors across Europe, including Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old was one of the pleasant surprises for the Bianconeri at the start of the season. Despite being a relative unknown, Thiago Motta immediately thrust him into the starting lineup after promoting him to the first team.

The young right-back thus occupied a starting role at the expense of former club captain Danilo who eventually left the club in an unceremonious manner in January.

But sadly for Savona, a few injury problems derailed his momentum, while the departure of Motta and the subsequent arrival of Igor Tudor saw him relegated to the bench, which could potentially lead to his departure.

As exclusively revealed by Juve FC earlier this week, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have both been monitoring the situation closely, and they might decide to table a bid next summer.

Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira has now confirmed Leverkusen’s interest in Savona, while also identifying Bournemouth as another admirer.

The Premier League side famously signed Dean Huijsen from Juventus last summer, and they’re now in line to register a big profit, with some of the biggest clubs in Europe preying for the teenager’s signature.

Nevertheless, the source insists the Bianconeri won’t easily give up on Savona. Cristiano Giuntoli and company are reportedly asking for an offer worth €25-30 million to offload the young Italian.

This figure would represent a pure capital gain for Juventus, as the full-back is an academy product of the club.

This season, the Italy U21 starlet has made 33 appearances for the Bianconeri across all competitions. He has contributed with two goals and one assist, all coming in Serie A fixtures.

Savona had penned a new contract with Juventus at the start of the season, pushing back the deadline to June 2029.