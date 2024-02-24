Juventus remains a participant in the European Super League after Barcelona and Real Madrid rejected their request to exit the competition.

The Bianconeri were one of the three clubs that persisted as protagonists when every other team publicly withdrew from the competition. Led into it by Andrea Agnelli and their former board of directors, the current administration lacks the inclination to sustain their involvement.

Juve is currently seeking to distance itself from the breakaway competition and rebuild its relationship with UEFA, which has recently suffered a significant setback.

However, a report on Il Bianconero reveals that Barcelona and Real Madrid turned down Juventus’ plea to leave the competition. The agreement among the three clubs dictates that Juventus cannot unilaterally decide to withdraw; the consensus is that the Bianconeri must remain as decided by the other two clubs.

Juve FC Says

The Super League protagonists were boosted by the European Court ruling which basically ended UEFA’s monopoly of creating competitions on the continent, so Madrid and Barca would want a big club like Juve to remain in the Super League.

This would simplify the job of selling the competition to other clubs around the continent.