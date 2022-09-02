Frabotta
Juventus rescue Frabotta from his Lecce hell and send him out on another loan deal

September 2, 2022 - 7:30 pm

Juventus has cancelled Gianluca Frabotta’s loan move to Lecce and sent him on another loan move to Frosinone.

He spent the last campaign at Verona, but he played only twice because of injury problems.

Juve wants him to get regular action as quick as possible, and they agreed to loan him to Lecce in the summer.

However, after more than four competitive games this season, he was not selected for action.

The Bianconeri have now recovered him from the Serie A side. They immediately sent him on loan to Frosinone, according to Calciomercato.

The move means he would now play in Serie B this season, a downgrade from the level he is used to.

However, it helps him achieve his goal of playing regularly, so he can rebuild his career.

Frabotta needs to play, and the club knows how important regular playing time is to him.

The decision to recall him from Lecce shows that we pay attention to the welfare of our players regardless of where they are at each time.

If Frabotta plays enough matches and does well, he could be an option for us next season.

If that doesn’t happen, another Serie A club will take a chance on him.

