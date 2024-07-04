Khephren Thuram is set to miss the Paris 2024 Olympics in his homeland as he prepares to begin life as a Juventus player.

Juve has reportedly secured an agreement to sign the midfielder from Nice, and he is expected to join them in the coming days.

The Bianconeri have not finalised the agreement with Nice, but yesterday it emerged that he would not be going to the Olympics with other U23 teammates under Thierry Henry.

This was a blow for France and caused sadness in the country, with their FA blaming Juventus for pulling him out of their squad for the competition.

However, Tuttojuve reveals that Juve has hit back at the French authorities, insisting that he is not yet their player, so they cannot make such a decision.

It seems the Bianconeri have included that condition in their negotiations, and he is now set to begin pre-season with the rest of their squad once he completes the move.

Juve FC Says

The Olympics is too close to the start of the season, and it makes no sense for Thuram to miss his first pre-season training with us.

He will benefit from that training with the rest of his teammates and ensure he nails down a starting spot when the term starts.