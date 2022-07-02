Mauro Icardi has long been linked with a transfer to Juventus, and the links continue in this transfer window.

The Argentinian is an accomplished goal-scorer in Serie A and did well when he first moved to France.

The arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG has limited his playing chances, and the striker could now be moved on.

Juve remains one club he can join, and they have reportedly been offered the chance to add him to their squad again in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri have, however, turned it down, according to Calciomercatoweb.

The report says they have a zero interest in his signature at the moment and made that clear.

Juve FC Says

Icardi is one of the world’s most lethal strikers, but the Argentinian has too many off-field issues following him wherever he goes.

We could do with his goals, but his wife, Wanda Nara, is his agent. It is hard to separate his career from his personal life.

It would be much better to steer clear of him even though we need another striker.

There are other experienced attackers on the market that we can add to our squad.

The likes of Luis Muriel and Marko Arnautovic have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

Either of them will deliver the goals we need if they make the move.