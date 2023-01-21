Juventus responds to FIGC’s points punishment

Juventus has responded to FIGC’s decision to dock them 15 league points and hand bans to some of its former and present executives.

Juve has been the subject of many investigations in the last few months and was initially cleared of any wrongdoing in the capital gains case.

However, that has all changed now with the case reopened and the Bianconeri handed a serious point deduction that effectively ends their title challenge.

The Bianconeri have now responded and a club statement via Football Italia reads:

“Pursuant to the revoked decision, the Federal Court of Appeals had rejected the appeal (“reclamo”) brought by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office against the decision of the National Federal Court, which, in turn, had acquitted Juventus and the other parties charged for because of the lack of any disciplinary offence with regard to the evaluation of the effects of certain transfers of players’ rights on financial statements and the accounting of capital gains.

“The Company awaits the publication of the reasons of the decision and announces as of now the bringing of an appeal to the Sport Guarantee Board (Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport) in accordance with the terms of the Sport Justice Code.”

Juve FC Says

We have to fight hard to clear our name in the face of this serious allegation and punishment because it will affect our reputation.

The club’s players and executives have worked hard to get wins this season and their hard work cannot be downplayed with such a huge ban.

Fans have been excited about the direction the team was headed in the last few months and this point deduction makes it very hard to support the squad for the remaining games of the season.