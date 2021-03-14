Juventus responds to rumours of Ronaldo leaving

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Real Madrid this summer after he failed to help Juventus win the Champions League yet again.

The Bianconeri were knocked out of the competition in the round of 16 for the second year running after losing to FC Porto last week.

They have reached the final of the Italian Cup and remain in the title race against the two Milan sides.

But ten points separate them from the top of the league table with only a handful of games left to play.

His failure to help the Bianconeri reach the final or win the European competition in yet another season since he joined has seen some fans and pundits call for his sale.

The attacker hasn’t publicly said he was leaving, but rumours have it that he is plotting a return to Real Madrid.

Spanish paper AS via Calciomercato reports Juventus know about the rumours of his future and they have a response.

It says the Bianconeri have decided that they won’t stand in his way if he wants to leave them and move back to Madrid.

This has now placed the ball squarely in Madrid’s court and puts them under pressure to make their move if they are serious about his return.