Juventus are expected to launch a new round of negotiations with the representatives of Canadian striker Jonathan David.

The 25-year-old has been on the club’s shortlist for quite some time now, but after seeing out his contract with LOSC Lille, this will be the ideal timing to poach the services of one of the most coveted free agents on the market.

David also has many suitors across Europe, but while other clubs are busy chasing alternative profiles, some sources have identified Juventus as the favourites to land him.

Juventus reconvene with Jonathan David

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the club’s General Director, Damien Comolli, returned to Turin after watching the Bianconeri’s first win in the FIFA Club World Cup over Al Ain last week.

The 52-year-old has thus resumed his work on the market, and in the next few hours, he will contact David’s agents, claims the source.

The Serie A giants are hoping to find a new agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to keep Randal Kolo Muani beyond the summer, but they’re also expected to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic after failing to find a breakthrough in their contract negotiations.

Therefore, Igor Tudor will require a new striker for next season, and Canada’s all-time goal-scorer represents an inviting opportunity, even though his arrival wouldn’t be utterly free of charge.

Juventus identified four alternatives for David

In addition to David, Juventus are also keeping an eye on four other strikers, reveals the pink newspaper.

The first is Victor Osimhen who remains on the shortlist despite being a difficult objective considering how Napoli would adopt a defiant stance.

Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui wouldn’t come cheap either, especially following his exploits last season. This list also includes Bologna youngster Santiago Castro, while Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson became the latest addition.