Juventus resume talks with contract rebel Paulo Dybala

Juventus faces losing Paulo Dybala for nothing after next season, or for a small fee in the summer.

Their goal remains to tie him down to a new contract, but there hasn’t been much progress with regards to that until now.

Todofichajes reports that the Bianconeri has now resumed talks to try to reach an agreement with him.

It maintains that the club will not meet Dybala’s demands, but they remain hopeful that both parties will agree on an extension.

Juve knows that Dybala may have decided to leave them for another team already, but they want to try to get him on a new contract so that they can make good money when he leaves.

If he doesn’t agree to a new deal with them, he could be sold in the summer, but that would come with a lower fee than what Juve would have loved to receive.

Dybala knows several teams want him, and if he enters the final year of his current deal, he would hold the advantage in negotiations with the club.

Juventus will ordinarily have offered the attacker a mega-money deal, but the coronavirus pandemic has made money tight, and that will factor into their contract renewals until things become normal again.