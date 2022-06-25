As we all know by now, Juventus are currently in the market looking for a new left-back who can take the torch from the declining Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian will probably linger for another season in Turin until his contract expires in 2023, while the club could sacrifice Luca Pellegrini this summer.

The Bianconeri have identified Andrea Cambiaso as one of the main targets for the role. But as we reported in the past couple of days, the Bianconeri are facing some stern competition for his services, especially from the likes of Atalanta and Inter.

But according to Calciomercato, Juventus will anticipate the competition by moving quickly to secure a deal with Genoa.

The source claims that the Old Lady has offered the services of young defender Radu Dragusin plus three millions for Cambiaso, which is considered to be a decent proposal which meets the Grifone’s valuation (set at 10 million euros).

It was previously suggested that Filippo Ranocchia would be included as an exchange pawn, but the promising midfielder is now expected to prove his worth in Serie A next season (potentially with Hellas Verona) rather than joining the recently relegated Genoa.

As for Cambiaso, he rose to prominence last season following an impressive start to the campaign before suffering an injury that kept him out of action during the second part.