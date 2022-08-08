Arkadiusz Milik could finally wear the black and white of Juventus as the Bianconeri returns to their interest in his signature, according to reports.

The Pole was on their radar when he wanted to leave Napoli and he came close to making the move on several occasions.

He finally left Naples to join Olympique Marseille in France, but he occasionally gets linked with a move back to Serie A.

Calciomercato says now that it has become clear Juve won’t be able to sign Alvaro Morata again, they could return to get Milik.

He is one of the key players at OM, but Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it would be hard for him to turn them down.

The Bianconeri will probably contact his entourage to explore bringing him back to Italy when they finally decide he is now their main transfer target.

Juve FC Says

Milik was one of the finest strikers in Serie A before he left the competition and he would probably deliver again if he returned.

We have been eyeing a move for him for some time, and this is probably the best chance we have to add him to our squad.

Hopefully, we can table a bid that will make OM sell.