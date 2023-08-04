In recent weeks, Juventus has been actively pursuing Franck Kessie to bring him back to Italy after his struggles at Barcelona. The Italian club saw an opportunity to capitalise on Barcelona’s willingness to sell him and hoped to secure his signature for their Serie A squad.

Initially, Juventus faced stiff competition from Tottenham in the Premier League for Kessie’s services. However, it now appears that the Ivorian midfielder is on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ahli reportedly offering him a deal. This development effectively takes Kessie off the table for Juventus.

As an alternative, Tuttojuve is reporting that Juventus has turned their attention back to Arsenal’s Thomas Partey. The Bianconeri had shown interest in him earlier in the summer but postponed negotiations to focus on Kessie’s potential transfer. With the Kessie deal now unlikely to materialise, Juventus is looking to re-engage with Arsenal and find an agreement to bring Thomas Partey to their squad in the near future..

Juve FC Says

It is sad that we cannot get our hands on Kessie, but Partey is also one of the finest midfielders around the continent.

Arsenal has signed Declan Rice and might be open to allowing him to leave them if we offer a good fee.