Juventus returns for preseason in 10 days

Juventus’ players are expected to return to training on the 10th of this month to begin preparations for the 2022/2023 season.

The Bianconeri didn’t end the last campaign well, and they will not want a repeat of that in the next one.

They have been busy working on deals to improve the squad in this transfer window and hope to leave Max Allegri with players that can execute his game plan in the upcoming campaign.

The club has announced on its website that they expect the players to resume on the 10th of July for routine medical checks.

Preparation for the season then resumes the next day. However, those who have been injured, and those who didn’t feature for their countries in the last international break are expected to return on the 4th.

Juve FC Says

We need to get this season started on a very bright note, and how we prepare for it will determine what we will achieve.

Allegri must have drawn up how he wants his team to play during the break, and the implementation should not be a problem, especially as the club is equipping his squad with the right players.

With the arrivals of the new signings, there should be a very positive energy in the Bianconeri camp during the preseason.