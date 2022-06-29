With the future of Matthijs de Ligt now very uncertain, Juventus has reignited their interest in the Torino defender, Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian was the finest defender in Serie A last season, and he has been on the radar of the best clubs in the country.

Inter Milan seems to be leading the race for his signature, but Juve is now prepared to hijack that transfer.

The Bianconeri could be forced to sell De Ligt amidst interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

They are now looking for a replacement, and it could be Bremer. Tuttomercatoweb claims they plan to make a move for him soon, and they will add Rolando Mandragora to their offer.

The midfielder spent the last campaign on loan with them, and they want to make his move permanent.

Offering Mandragora to them as a part of the deal could make things easier for the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has proven to be one of the finest defenders in Europe in the last year, and we would certainly be a better team if he joins us.

Ideally, we should make him a defensive partner of De Ligt, but we might be forced to pair him with another player at the back from next season if the Dutchman leaves.