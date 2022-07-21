Juventus returns to FIFA 23 with a significant change

Juventus’ deal with Konami means they have been named Piemonte Calcio in the latest editions of the FIFA games.

The Bianconeri has remained one of the strongest clubs in the game, but that name change means some gamers struggle to recognise them.

However, it will be different in the next edition of the game. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims their deal with Konami ends this season and their name and logo will return to the game.

The next edition, FIFA23, will be released on the 30th of September across different gaming consoles as well as PCs around the world.

Juve fans will be delighted that their team name as it is will return to the biggest soccer game in the world.

Juve FC Says

Juve has made some impressive signings in this transfer window and the Bianconeri fans will be happy to use these players while in competition with their friends.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Dusan Vlahovic and Angel di Maria will make them one of the hardest clubs to face.

However, fans will hope that in real-life competitions, the team will also do well.

It was trophyless in the last campaign, and that needs to change in this one.