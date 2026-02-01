CAGLIARI, ITALY - NOVEMBER 25: Mauro Icardi of Cagliari and Luciano Spalletti during the Serie A match between Cagliari Calcio and FC Internazionale at Stadio Sant'Elia on November 25, 2017 in Cagliari, Italy. (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

With only 24 hours separating us from the deadline, Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi has become the latest name to be linked with a mid-season transfer to Juventus.

The Bianconeri have already failed to secure the services of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Youssef En-Nesyri. Over the past few days, they have been keen to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to Turin, but Tottenham Hotspur have thus far refused to part ways with the Paris Saint-Germain loanee.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini may have given up on signing the French striker, and are already pondering other profiles.

On Sunday afternoon, an interesting rumour began to circulate in the Italian media, with several sources claiming that Juventus are now pushing to sign Icardi.

Juventus turn to Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi

Juve insider Luca Momblano was the first report the news, as noted by IlBianconero. But even Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has confirmed the Bianconeri’s interest in the Galatasaray striker, who’s currently running on an expiring deal.

The Serie A giants reportedly offered the Argentine an 18-month contract, but finding an agreement with the Turkish club won’t be easy, especially considering that the two clubs will lock horns in the Champions League play-off round later this month.

Icardi is a youth product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, who then went on to make a name for himself at Sampdoria between 2011 and 2013, in a memorable stint that included exploits against Juventus.

Mauro Icardi (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old then signed for Inter in the summer of 2013, and eventually inherited the captain’s armband. However, his rapport with the club deteriorated during the 2018/19 season, especially when his former partner and agent, Wanda Nara, made some unsavoury comments towards some of his Nerazzurri teammates.

Luciano Spalletti found himself forced to freeze the striker out of the squad to maintain order in the locker room.

Icardi then had an underwhelming three-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain before joining Galatasaray in 2022.

The Argentine became an instant hit in Istanbul, although he was derailed by injuries in recent campaigns. This season, he contributed with 10 goals and two assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

Luciano Spalletti remains fond of Icardi

Although his collaboration with Spalletti ended on a sour note, Spalletti only had positive things to say about the former Inter captain in his most recent press conference.

“I have so many things to say about Osimhen. When I talk about him, I also like to talk about Icardi,” said the Juventus head coach on Saturday.

“They have the number 9 as their blood type. They have unquestionable quality — with the two of them, you have every plan: Plan A, Plan B, Plan C.

“With them, you have the solutions; you just have to decide how to get back into the house: ring the doorbell, or knock the door down, or smash it in. Osimhen smashes it down; the other one, in the penalty area in terms of finishing, has been one of the best I’ve ever had the fortune to coach.”