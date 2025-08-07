Timothy Weah has officially left Juventus, joining Olympique Marseille on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The news has been in the air for the last few days, even though the negotiations between the two clubs weren’t completely smooth, especially when the Bianconeri reportedly raised their asking.

Nevertheless, the Ligue 1 giants were keen to bring the USMNT star back to France, and the parties were finally able to reach a settlement that suited all parties.

Juventus all the numbers behind Weah to Marseille

The official Juventus website announced Weah’s transfer on Wednesday evening, while revealing all the figures behind the operation.

Marseille will only pay €1 million in loan fees, but they’ll have to spend another €14.4 million on the player’s purchase when the obligation clause is activated, plus another €4.1 million in bonuses hinging on the achievement of certain sporting objectives.

Although the club’s note didn’t reveal the conditions that would trigger the obligation to buy, it mentioned the ‘high probability’ of the conditions being met, which suggests that the clause will be based on easily achievable objectives.

Moreover, the statement reveals that this transfer is expected to generate a capital gain worth €6 million.

The Bianconeri had bought Weah from LOSC Lille in the summer of 2023, paying €11 million in addition to €2.3m in bonuses.

Tim Weah’s ups and downs at Juventus

The winger had a forgettable first campaign under Max Allegri, but he proved his worth under Thiago Motta who unleashed him in a more attacking role in a move that paid dividends, with the American becoming a key contributor in terms of goals and assists.

However, Weah lost his starting role in recent months, with Igor Tudor favouring other players in the wingback roles.

The 25-year-old leaves Juventus after making 78 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and providing as many assists in the process.