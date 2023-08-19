With a few hours separating us from the first Serie A kickoff, Juventus have unveiled the squad numbers for the 2023/24 campaign.

The club had already revealed a couple of changes during pre-season, with Filip Kostic changing from 17 to 11 (following Juan Cuadrado’s departure) and Federico Gatti trading 15 with 4 (last worn by Matthijs de Ligt).

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri have now released the full list and it includes some interesting choices.

The most notable change concerns Nicolò Fagioli. The young midfielder will now don the iconic number 21.

As Bianconeri fans, this jersey has a special value thanks to a host of legends who wore it in the past.

The most prominent name to adopt the 21 shirt has to be Zinedine Zidane. The Ballon d’Or winner was the toast of the town in Turin during his unforgettable stint between 1996 and 2001.

Andre Pirlo was another iconic footballer who picked this number throughout his career, including his late-career spell at the Allianz Stadium between 2011 and 2015.

Then it was Paulo Dybala’s turn to adopt this symbolic jersey upon his arrival to Turin, before switching to number 10.

On another note, teenagers Dean Huijsen and Kenan Yildiz will wear the numbers 13 and 15 respectively, while Hans Nicolussi Caviglia opted for 41.

Here is the full list as published by Tuttosport:

1 Szczesny, 2 De Sciglio, 3 Bremer, 4 Gatti, 5 Locatelli, 6 Danilo, 7 Chiesa, 9 Vlahovic, 10 Pogba, 11 Kostic, 12 Alex Sandro, 13 Huijsen, 14 Milik, 15 Yildiz, 16 McKennie, 17 Iling jr, 18 Kean, 19 Bonucci, 20 Miretti, 21 Fagioli, 22 Weah, 23 Pinsoglio, 24 Rugani, 25 Rabiot, 26 Kaio Jorge, 27 Cambiaso, 30 Soulè, 36 Perin, 41 Nicolussi-Caviglia.