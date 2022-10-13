Juventus reveal the results of Di Maria’s injury tests

Angel di Maria has just finished undergoing his medical tests at Juventus and the club has announced the results.

The attacker left their match against Maccabi Haifa in the first half after appearing to injure his hamstring.

The Bianconeri missed his presence in the game and ultimately lost it 2-0 to leave them facing the embarrassment of exiting the Champions League at the group stages.

Di Maria joined them in the summer and he has been a key player for the club this term.

However, he has also been plagued by several injury issues, which keep sidelining him from important matches.

When he pulled up in the game against the Israelis, there were fears that he might even miss the World Cup.

However, he underwent tests at the J Medical Centre today, and the Bianconeri have revealed the results.

The club announced on its website:

“Angel Di Maria underwent diagnostic tests at J Medical this morning, which revealed a low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh.

“It will take around 20 days for the player’s complete recovery.”

Juve FC Says

Thankfully, the injury is not serious, but losing him for almost a month is also not a good thing.

The former PSG man is one man we bank on to create chances, and we will struggle without his contributions.