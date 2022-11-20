Juventus reveal their Best XI stars who won the World Cup

Despite the shocking absence of the Azzurri, eleven players will represent Juventus at the World Cup while featuring for various national teams.

Throughout the club’s history, 25 players lifted the most prestigious trophy in sport while being being on the Old Lady’s books, with Blaise Matuidi being the most recent addition to the list.

So while it remains to be seen if one or more players will join in, the official Juventus website published a formation made up of the best World Cup winners who plied their trade at the club.

The goalkeeping spot surely proved to be a major dilemma in the presence of two club icons, but the source favored Gianluigi Buffon over his great predecessor Dino Zoff.

Fabio Cannavaro might not be the most popular figure in Turin, but still gets the nod for his heroics in Germany 2006. He joins the legendary duo of Claudio Gentile and Gaetano Scirea who won the trophy in 1982.

In midfield, former France captain Didier Deschamps (who lifted the title in 1998) takes his place beside 1982 icon Marco Tardelli, while Mauro Camoranesi and Gianluca Zambrotta feature on the wings.

Zinedine Zidane naturally slots in as an attacking midfielder behind the mythical striking partnership of Alessandro Del Piero and the late Paolo Rossi.

Best Juventus XI (3-4-1-2): Buffon (2006); Gentile (1982), Cannavaro (2006), Scirea (1982); Camoranesi (2006), Deschamps (1998), Tardelli (1982), Zambrotta (2006); Zidane (1998); Del Piero (2006), Rossi (1982).