Juventus reveals the full squad that will travel to USA; plus kit numbers

After being interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic in the past couple of years, Juventus will resume their pre-season tours in the United States this summer.
The Bianconeri will take part in the Soccer Champions Tour, which will see them play three friendly matches against Chivas De Guadalajara, Barcelona and Real Madrid.
On Thursday, the official Juventus website released the full squad that will travel to the USA, which will include 27 players and features a host of youngsters.
On the other hand, several important players will miss the tour for various reasons, including Adrien Rabiot, Arthur Melo and Mattia De Sciglio.
Moreover, teenage sensation Fabio Miretti was also left at home as the club gave him an extended vacation after taking part in the U-19 European Championships with the Italian national team.
The list also reveals the squad numbers of the participating players. Gleison Bremer has inherited Giorgio Chiellini’s number 3, while Nicolò Fagioli has opted for 44 and Rovella will don the number 13.
Here’s the full list of Juventus players who are called-up for the tour:
1 Szczesny
3 Bremer
6 Danilo
9 Vlahovic
10 Pogba
11 Cuadrado
12 Alex Sandro
13 Rovella
14 McKennie
15 Gatti
17 Pellegrini
18 Kean
19 Bonucci
22 Di Maria
23 Pinsoglio
24 Rugani
27 Locatelli
28 Zakaria
30 Soulé
33 Aké
34 Cudrig
36 Perin
40 Da Graca
41 Garofani
42 Barbieri
43 Compagnon
44 Fagioli
