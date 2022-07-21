Juventus reveals the full squad that will travel to USA; plus kit numbers

After being interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic in the past couple of years, Juventus will resume their pre-season tours in the United States this summer.

The Bianconeri will take part in the Soccer Champions Tour, which will see them play three friendly matches against Chivas De Guadalajara, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

On Thursday, the official Juventus website released the full squad that will travel to the USA, which will include 27 players and features a host of youngsters.

On the other hand, several important players will miss the tour for various reasons, including Adrien Rabiot, Arthur Melo and Mattia De Sciglio.

Moreover, teenage sensation Fabio Miretti was also left at home as the club gave him an extended vacation after taking part in the U-19 European Championships with the Italian national team.

The list also reveals the squad numbers of the participating players. Gleison Bremer has inherited Giorgio Chiellini’s number 3, while Nicolò Fagioli has opted for 44 and Rovella will don the number 13.

Here’s the full list of Juventus players who are called-up for the tour:

1 Szczesny

3 Bremer

6 Danilo

9 Vlahovic

10 Pogba

11 Cuadrado

12 Alex Sandro

13 Rovella

14 McKennie

15 Gatti

17 Pellegrini

18 Kean

19 Bonucci

22 Di Maria

23 Pinsoglio

24 Rugani

27 Locatelli

28 Zakaria

30 Soulé

33 Aké

34 Cudrig

36 Perin

40 Da Graca

41 Garofani

42 Barbieri

43 Compagnon

44 Fagioli