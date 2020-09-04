Juventus revenues down to €570 million

Juventus’ revenues for the 2019/2020 financial year should amount to €570.3 million, ending the season with a loss of €69 million, according to a new report from Calcio e Finanza.

The football and finance website report that this is this approximate figure, calculated by adding the data relating to the club’s turnover for the period January-June 2020, published in the half-year reports of Exor, with those of the first semester of Juventus (July-December 2019).

In fact, the half-yearly report of the Agnelli / Elkann family holding company indicates that in the period January-June 2020 Juventus’ revenues (including capital gains and other player management revenues) amounted to €248 million, down by €43 million, compared to the same period in 2019.

A decline mainly due to the negative effects of the lockdown linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenues for the period July-December 2019 were instead equal to €322.3 million (€330.2 million in the same period of 2018).

Juventus 2020 revenues down by €50.9 million on 2019

Overall, therefore, Juventus’ turnover in the 2019/2020 season should amount to €570.3 million, down by €50.9 million compared to €621.2 million in the 2018/2019 financial year.

More specifically, revenues net of players’ management result (including capital gains) should amount to €410.3 million in 2019/2020, down by €53.7 million compared to €464 million in 2018/2019.

Figures in millions of euros – CF processing of Juventus and Exor data

The decrease in revenues should be accompanied, again on the basis of the indications contained in the Exor half-year report, by a reduction in operating costs (therefore excluding depreciation, write-downs, provisions and financial charges) of approximately €45 million compared to the 2018/2019 financial year.

In the half-year January-June 2020, Juventus recorded lower costs for registered personnel for €72 million, which offset the increase of €30 million recorded by this cost item in the half-year July-December 2019.

The cost reduction recorded in the 2019/2020 financial year, however, does not seem to have been sufficient to contain the budget reductions.

Amortization of players’ registration rights, as stated in the Exor half-year report, increased by €10 million only in the period January-June 2020, while in the period July-December 2019 this item had recorded an increase of €11.3 million.

Juventus 2020 revenues – Exor’s outlook for 2021

“With the global health crisis in constant evolution,” reads the Exor half-year report referring to Juventus, “the competition calendar could undergo changes and there is still uncertainty about the possibility of admitting spectators to the stadiums during matches.

“Furthermore, the effects of the pandemic could extend to the economic sectors in which Juventus’ partners operate, with possible negative repercussions on relations with these partners.

“Even at the level of final consumer demand, the impact of the pandemic on the national and global economy could be negative for Juventus’ consumer companies. Finally, with regard to the players’ registration rights market, it is likely that there will be reductions in both the number of transactions and the related transaction values ​​although, due to the particular nature of the sector, estimating the effect is very difficult.

“Consequently,” the Exor directors conclude, “these uncertainties, combined with the usual uncertainty of sporting results, make it extremely difficult to make a forecast on Juventus’ economic and financial performance. At present, the year should close with a loss.”