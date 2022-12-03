Juventus revise their finances and insists they have done nothing wrong

Juventus has revised its financial statement after investigators found irregularities in them and insist they have done nothing wrong.

The Bianconeri have come under fire for their involvement in account falsification for several seasons, which has forced Andrea Agnelli to resign as its president.

The club’s former board has also been dissolved and a new one will be formed next year to lead it into a new era.

However, they have maintained that they have done nothing wrong and have followed the standard accounting practice.

Even as investigators release some details into their efforts to conceal evidence, Juve has continued to defend itself and has now revised the financial statements.

In a statement, they insist via Football Italia:

“The re-approval of the draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2022 follows the analyses and assessments carried out by the Board of Directors on November 28, after having received new updated opinions given after the review of the relevant documentation relating to the investigation by the Public Prosecutor, with reference to the so-called ‘salary manoeuvres’ carried out in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years.”

Juve FC Says

When a legal battle is brought against you, what you must do is to fight back and defend yourself, which is what we are doing now.

It is a tough one, considering the evidence that has been made public, but we must keep fighting to ensure no one makes us responsible for a wrong we did not do.