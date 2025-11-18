Juventus are exploring the possibility of adding Granit Xhaka to its squad as it intensifies its search for a new midfielder. This position has appeared weak for an extended period, and it is difficult to see how the Old Lady can make significant progress, even under their new manager, without addressing the issue. Although the men in black and white possess several talented midfielders, the group appears to lack an experienced and authoritative profile who can guide the team through demanding phases of the season.

Their intention to resolve this problem has once again linked them with a move for Xhaka. Over the last two summers, he has been associated with a potential transfer to the Allianz Stadium, although no agreement was reached. He has since joined Sunderland in the Premier League and has performed strongly for the newly promoted side. Sunderland offered him a contract running until 2028, and he is reportedly content with his return to the Premier League environment, where he has quickly established himself as an influential figure.

Juventus Renew Their Interest

Despite his recent move, the midfielder has reappeared on Juventus’s radar. According to Calciomercato, the club are considering him as a candidate to become their midfield leader as early as January. His experience, composure and ability to dictate play are seen as qualities that could significantly strengthen the side. Juventus remain determined to find a player capable of elevating the entire midfield unit, and Xhaka fits the profile of someone who can offer immediate reliability as well as a commanding presence.

The timing of such interest is notable, given that Sunderland has built a project around him and values his contribution both on and off the pitch. Any attempt to negotiate during the January window would therefore involve considerable difficulty, particularly for a club aiming to stabilise its position in the Premier League.

(Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

A Difficult Transfer but Not Impossible

Securing his signature in mid-season would undoubtedly prove challenging. Sunderland are unlikely to welcome offers for a player who has quickly become central to their plans, and they are under no contractual pressure to sell. Nevertheless, Juventus’s interest underscores their urgency to reinforce a department that has lacked leadership and consistency. While a transfer cannot be ruled out entirely, the situation suggests that negotiations would be complex and would require compelling conditions for Sunderland to consider parting with an important asset.