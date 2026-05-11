Juventus are reportedly ready to launch a new attempt to recruit departing Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

The Bianconeri have been tracking the 29-year-old for several months, identifying him as a potential defensive reinforcement for next season.

The Argentine has been a pillar at the back for the Cherries since making the move from Feyenoord in 2022, but he has no desire to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium beyond the current campaign, so he’s heading towards free agency.

Juventus rekindle interest in Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi

Senesi’s contract situation attracted interest from all over Europe, with top clubs vying to sign him on a free transfer.

While Juventus were quick to react, it was reported in recent weeks that Premier League suitors are well ahead in the race, especially Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. However, these negotiations have seemingly stalled, opening the door for other clubs to pounce.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), the Bianconeri have decided to revive their interest in the Argentine defender.

As the pink newspaper explains, Luciano Spalletti is keen to add a defender capable of playing the ball from the back. Gleison Bremer might be one of the most reliable defenders in Serie A. However, the Brazilian’s technical limitations on the ball have been exposed on a few occasions, especially in the draw against Hellas Verona, when he gifted Kieron Bowie the opener with a clumsy pass.

On the other hand, Senesi is renowned for his distribution skills and has an impressive tally of five assists in the Premier League this season.

Juventus also tracking Kim Min-jae

In addition to the Bournemouth man, Juventus continue to keep tabs on Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae.

Although the South Korean represents a different profile, he is equally appreciated by Luciano Spalletti, who coached him during his solitary season at Napoli.

The 29-year-old has been a backup for Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano, so he would relish the opportunity to work under Spalletti once more.

But unlike Senesi, Kim’s arrival would command a comprehensive transfer fee, as Bayern don’t intend to register a capital loss on the player who cost them €60 million in 2023.