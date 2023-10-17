With Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli both facing lengthy suspensions, Juventus could resort to the market in January as the midfield department certainly needs some strengthening.

This morning, several major sources in Italian football are reporting the Old Lady’s rekindled interest in Lazar Samardzic.

The Serbian is a Udinese player who was one of the main revelations in Serie A last term.

In the summer, he was on the verge of signing for Inter but the transfer collapsed at the eleventh hour when his father Mladen asked for personal terms to be revised, stating that agent Rafaela Pimenta didn’t possess the power of attorney to negotiate on his son’s behalf.

Therefore, the 21-year-old wound up staying in Udine by the end of the summer. However, an exit could occur in January.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Juve’s interest in Samardzic is serious. The Turin-based giants are looking to place themselves ahead of the player’s chasing pack.

The Bianconeri are reportedly willing to offer two players as exchange bargains to lower the Serbian’s price.

The first is Marley Aké who already signed for Udinese on loan in the summer. The 22-year-old is yet to make an impact since joining Andrea Sottil’s ranks.

The other counterpart would be a direct replacement for Samardzic. We’re talking about Hans Nicolussi Caviglia.

The Juventus youth product returned to Continassa in the summer but is yet to feature in an official match this season.