While the club is suffering from a shortage of options upfront in addition to an injury crisis in midfield, Juventus have a different source of concern when it comes to the left-back department.

Max Allegri already has two options at his disposal in Alex Sandro and Luca Pellegrini, while Mattia De Sciglio can also interpret the role. Numerically, the Bianconeri have enough options to cover the role.

However, it’s the quality of the players manning the department that is causing a headache for the manager. Sandro has been on the decline for the last couple of years, while Pellegrini is struggling to cement himself as a starter.

Strangely, Juventus have already bolstered the role by signing Andrea Cambiaso from Genoa last month, but immediately sent the 22-year-old packing on a loan switch to Bologna, thus maintaining the status quo.

So according to ilBianconero, Juventus are once again gunning for Destiny Udogie who was one of the best revelation in Serie A least season.

After selling Nahuel Molina to Atletico Madrid, Udinese would be reluctant to part ways with another valuable wingback. Club officials had also expressed their desire to maintain the 19-year-old for at least another season.

However, every player has a price, and if the Bianconeri truly want to strengthen their shaky left-back department, then they must splash the cash for the young Italo-Nigerian, or find another reputable profile on the market.