Samuel Mbangula has earned a new contract at Juventus following his impressive start to the season. The youngster made a surprise appearance in Thiago Motta’s first starting XI of the campaign, despite previously being far from first-team action.

Mbangula’s standout performance came in the match against Como, where he impressed both the Bianconeri fans and the coaching staff. Since then, he has remained part of Juventus’ first-team squad, although his game time has been limited.

Juventus views Mbangula as a key academy graduate, and they are proud of his progress so far. To secure his future, the club has extended his contract until 2028, ensuring he continues his development within their ranks.

A club statement reads:

“A renewal that is further confirmation of his impressive development at Juventus, which began in the youth academy and saw him make his first team debut at the start of the 2024/25 season.”

Juve FC Says

Mbangula deserved this new deal, having been one of our best players at the beginning of the season and we expect him to continue doing well for our team even after this campaign.

Other youngsters at the club will take see his promotion as motivation to work hard and improve themselves.