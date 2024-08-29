Juventus, one of Italy’s most storied football clubs, continues to nurture and develop young talent, ensuring a bright future for both the club and Italian football. The 2023/24 season has been particularly notable for the emergence of several youngsters who have made their mark on the first team. These rising stars are not only the future of Juventus but also key players to watch in Serie A. Here’s a look at the most promising talents from Juventus this season.

Andrea Cambiaso

Andrea Cambiaso has been one of the standout performers for Juventus this season. After spending the previous season on loan at Bologna, the 24-year-old left-back has seamlessly integrated into the first team. Cambiaso made his Juventus debut in the opening match of the season against Udinese and has since become a reliable and versatile player, capable of contributing both defensively and offensively. His six assists and three goals in 39 appearances are a testament to his growing influence on the team.

Timothy Weah

Another new addition to Juventus this season is Timothy Weah – who joined the club from Lille. The American international has been a versatile asset for the team, capable of playing in multiple positions across the midfield and attack. Weah’s first goal for Juventus – a stunning long-range effort in the Coppa Italia against Salernitana, showcased his potential to become a key player for the Bianconeri. His 35 appearances across all competitions highlight his importance to the squad.

Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz is one of the brightest young talents to emerge from the Juventus youth academy this season. The 19-year-old Turkish forward made his first-team debut in the opening match against Udinese and quickly became a fan favourite. Yildiz’s ability to score crucial goals, including a memorable strike against Frosinone, has seen him make 32 appearances and score four goals this season. His performances have also earned him a call-up to the Turkish national team, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star.

Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen is another Juventus youth product who has impressed in his debut season with the first team. The 19-year-old centre-back made his debut in a high-pressure match against AC Milan at San Siro, where he displayed remarkable composure and defensive acumen. Although he spent part of the season on loan at Roma, where he continued to develop his skills, Huijsen is expected to be a key figure in Juventus’ defence for years to come.

Joseph Nonge

Joseph Nonge, a Belgian midfielder, also made his first-team debut this season. Although he primarily featured for the Juventus Next Gen side, Nonge’s appearances in the senior team have shown glimpses of his potential. With continued development, he could become a regular fixture in Juventus’ midfield in the future.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, on loan from Southampton, made his Juventus debut in the Derby d’Italia against Inter Milan. While he has mostly been used as a substitute, his performances in the second half of the season have shown promise. The Argentine midfielder’s adaptability and energy make him a valuable option off the bench.

Leonardo Cerri

Leonardo Cerri, a 21-year-old striker, made his Juventus debut in February against Udinese. Although he only made one first-team appearance this season, Cerri was a key player for the Juventus Next Gen side, scoring eight goals in 35 appearances. His development will be closely watched as he continues to hone his skills.

Tiago Djalo

Tiago Djalo joined Juventus from Lille in January, recovering from a long-term injury to make his debut in May against Monza. The Portuguese defender’s late-season appearance showed promise, and he is expected to play a more significant role in the upcoming season.

Juventus' commitment to developing young talent is not only about building for the future but also about creating a team capable of competing at the highest level today. As these rising stars continue to grow and make their mark, Juventus fans can look forward to an exciting blend of youth and experience leading the team in the years to come.

In conclusion, Juventus’ 2023/24 season has been marked by the emergence of several young talents who have the potential to become future icons of Serie A. As these players continue to develop, they will undoubtedly play a crucial role in Juventus’ quest for glory in both domestic and European competitions.