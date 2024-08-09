Juventus is worsening its relationship with Atalanta as they move to secure Teun Koopmeiners from La Dea.

The Dutchman had been open to the move since last season but remained professional, allowing Atalanta time to negotiate with Juventus. However, this week he changed his stance and informed Atalanta that he no longer wishes to play for them.

Koopmeiners is determined to join Juventus, and his actions have clearly upset Atalanta, who will now seek to finalise a deal with Juve.

To add to the tension, Juventus has further aggravated the Bergamo club by shifting their focus to signing Nicolas Gonzalez from Fiorentina. Atalanta had been the favourites to acquire Gonzalez while Juventus concentrated on adding Galeno to their squad.

According to Football Italia, Juventus is now almost certain to secure Gonzalez, potentially beating Atalanta to the signing.

The Goddess of Italian football is displeased, and this situation could strain their relationship further as both clubs continue discussions about Koopmeiners.

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in the country, and it is not our fault that Gonzalez and several other players will choose to join us over a move to Atalanta.