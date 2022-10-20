Juventus risk falling into long term decline because of money

There is a big shake-up in European football that is starting to affect the traditional big boys in the big leagues and Juventus is at risk of falling victim to the changes that are occurring.

It all comes down to money of course.

Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea and now Newcastle United have all failed for decades to be a success and instead have bought glory using money from states and criminal oligarchs to buy their way to the top.

These clubs used to struggle to be relevant, have no rich history and have in the past been yo-yo clubs, being promoted and regulated at regular junctions.

Of course, that has now all changed, Man City are turning the Premier League into a one-team league, France is already there with PSG and Chelsea used their money to pick up silverware as if it was free samples at a supermarket.

Now, we have Newcastle attempting to do the same and with Saudi money behind them, they are very likely to achieve their aims.

Juventus simply cannot compete at that level, Barcelona is almost bankrupt trying to keep up, Real Madrid has barely escaped sanction from the Spanish league for their spending, Man Utd have declined significantly and so did Arsenal prior to this season.

Uefa has failed to stop all this financial doping and on top of all that the Premier League is outspending every other league in the world by quite a margin.

There is no reliable authority in football with the teeth to level the playing field and the fans will eventually pay the price for this, though they can at least take advantage of 10bet sign up offer to mitigate the sorry state of football at this moment in time.

The risks to Juve are fairly clear and unless something changes soon then there is every chance they could be on a steep decline, one that has been experienced most notably by Man Utd and Arsenal.

Can this be stopped?

Hard to see how because there is simply not the money in Serie A and unless states start to buy up Italian clubs, which they have no inclination to do, then the gap between Italian football, Juventus and the rest will grow and grow.

Juve lost Paulo Dybala because they did not want to pay him his high wages, compare that with say Man City who pay their mediocre players to sit on the bench more money than what Juve offered Dybala, it is an untenable situation.

All this means that Juventus will always struggle on the European level to take on these rich manufactured sides and that will then directly affect the Bianconeri at the domestic level, no longer can they attract the best in the world with the lure of winning top European trophies and that puts them on the same level as AC Milan, Inter etc when it comes to attracting top players.

The risk is now very real for Juve that they will enter a period of decline and sadly, it does not appear that there is much they can do to arrest that decline.

Unless the Super League actually happens and that is an altogether different discussion.