Juventus risks Champions League expulsion over Super League

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid could be kicked out of the Champions League in the 2023/2024 season if they don’t accept UEFA’s sanctions for being involved in the Super League.

The three European giants still support the creation of the competition, which had 12 members originally.

The idea collapsed within two days of being announced by the participating clubs a year ago.

All English clubs have pulled out, but the trio of Barca, Juve and Madrid have continued to work hard to make it a success.

A Madrid court had stopped UEFA from sanctioning clubs that took part in the botched idea, but that injunction was lifted last week.

This means the European governing body can now sanction them like it did to the other clubs that returned to the ECA.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims a hearing will take place in June, and The Court of Justice of the European Union will not deliver its verdict this year.

Because of that, the three clubs will participate in the 2022/2023 UCL Campaign.

However, they could be expelled from the next edition if they still refuse to accept UEFA’s sanctions.

Juve FC Says

Juventus and the other two clubs are convinced that there should be a competing product to the UCL.

However, they would need support to pull this off. If the other clubs who initially joined the effort cannot return, it is hard to see them winning this war.