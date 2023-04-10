Juventus risks losing another player to injury before Sporting Club match

Juventus has dealt with many injuries this season as they navigate their way towards ending this season inside the top four and winning a couple of trophies.

The Bianconeri have been making progress from last season when Max Allegri returned, but injuries to key players have disrupted their season so far.

The latest man to suffer a fitness problem is Dusan Vlahovic, as a new report reveals the attacker did not train with the rest of the group in a recent session.

Calciomercato reveals he trained away from the rest of the team because he has an ankle problem.

He and Mattia de Sciglio were involved in recovery sessions instead as they dealt with fitness problems.

This means they might not be fit to contribute when the Bianconeri faces Sporting Club in their next game.

Juve FC Say

Vlahovic has been a key player for us even though he is suffering from a goal drought and we would love to have him in all our games.

If this problem stops him from playing our next game, we will have to find a replacement and he will not be happy as he wants to play every game for the club.