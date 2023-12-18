Federico Chiesa’s future is a subject Juventus has been grappling with in the last few weeks.

The Bianconeri do not want to lose the former Fiorentina man and are eager to ensure he signs a new deal soon.

However, Chiesa is not so keen on extending his deal at the moment, which has caused him to delay his decision to stay.

There are many uncertainties around Juve, and the attacker wants some clarity before committing to a contract extension.

Juve wants a decision sooner, as his contract expires in 2025, and they are worried about losing him at a lower cost.

Calciomercato reveals that as he delays putting pen to paper on a new deal, Juve is now running the risk of losing him to the Premier League.

Several clubs in England, including Liverpool, are keen on Chiesa and would pounce to sign him in the summer if he remains without a new deal.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of our finest players, and we certainly have to keep him in our squad if we are serious about remaining the top club in Italy.

If he is reluctant to sign a long-term deal, we can agree on a short-term deal with him to get some security.