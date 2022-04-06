Zaniolo
Juventus risks losing their long-term target to Napoli

April 6, 2022 - 8:31 am

Juventus is facing competition from Napoli for the signature of Nicolo Zaniolo ahead of the next transfer window.

He has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for some time as they continue to look for attacking reinforcements.

Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala have uncertain futures at the club, with the latter almost certain to leave as a free agent in the summer.

The Bianconeri will replace them, and Zaniolo is one of the finest Italian attackers they can add to their squad.

AS Roma has not renewed his deal which should ideally make it easy for Juve to land their man.

However, they are now facing competition from Serie A-chasing Napoli, according to Calciomercato.

The report claims Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to gift Luciano Spaletti a player for his impressive work as the manager of the Partenopei, and he believes Zaniolo would be perfect.

Juve FC Says

Perhaps the competition from Napoli will make Juve get serious about completing the transfer for Zaniolo.

For now, the Bianconeri have not exactly looked like they are serious about adding him to their squad.

Hopefully, by the end of the season, they will speed up their interest in him.

