Juventus risks losing their summer target to top Spanish clubs

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in a move for Alessio Romagnoli and they both represent significant competition for Juventus who also wants the Italian defender.

He will be a free agent at the end of this season and might not sign a new deal at AC Milan.

Juve is hoping to convince him to join them instead as a move to Turin gives him the chance to remain in Serie A.

Fichajes as reported by Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve is facing competition from Lazio in Serie A for his signature, however, the Bianconeri should also pay attention to the teams from Spain.

Atleti won La Liga last season and have continued to push Barcelona and Real Madrid to become the best club in Spain.

They want Romagnoli to add even more quality to their defensive options and are now looking to make a move for the centre back.

Barcelona is struggling for cash and the report says they value adding him to their squad as a free agent.

The Catalans could be an attractive club to him considering their reputation in Europe, but Juve remains the biggest club in Italy and will hope they can convince him to join them as a free agent.